LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

State schools superintendent talks security in wake of mass shootings

Some schools in the state were built decades ago and must be adapted to fit today’s standards.
Some schools in the state were built decades ago and must be adapted to fit today’s standards.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Following a string of mass shootings across the country, including the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, preventing violent attacks in Alabama is on many people’s minds.

Protecting kids in the classroom is one of the top concerns for state superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey. He explained safety protocols to prevent school shootings have been in place for over a decade, even being enhanced in more recent years.

“We’ve been able to avert any tragedy like that in our schools,” Mackey said. “We’ll continue to work on that. We see some really good projects that are going in place, even now, even this past year.”

In Montgomery County, the education leader said several schools have recently added more “airlocks,” meaning to enter the building an intruder must get through two sets of locked doors.

Some schools in the state were built decades ago and must be adapted to fit today’s standards.

“Many of our buildings were constructed in the 1940s, 50s and 60s, and so it was a different time,” he said. “We’re having to go back and retrofit old buildings.”

He stressed that the state would continue to work with local school districts to make sure teachers, principals and custodians complete safety training.

The state superintendent also wants to appeal to parents. They should keep a watchful eye and report any suspicious activity.

“If parents hear about somebody who might be violent, somebody who’s making threats on Facebook or another social media, you’ve got to let police know,” Mackey said. “If we don’t know there’s a possible threat out there, we can’t do anything about it.”

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Hall was killed in 1994.
Family of murder victim requesting stay of execution for death row inmate
Texas authorities report that 22 people have been indicted in a drug trafficking operation.
Authorities bust multi-million-dollar drug operation with ties to Mexican drug cartels
Authoritues say an Israeli couple has been arrested after a man died in a sinkhole in a pool.
Couple arrested after man sucked into sinkhole in swimming pool, police say
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
Bill Davies looks around a living room filled with wreckage.
Lightning rips through a Pinson home

Latest News

John Metchie III at SEC Media Days
Texans John Metchie III diagnosed with Leukemia
Plane crash in Smith Lake
Small plane makes hard landing on Smith Lake
Homicide investigation underway at 3100 block of 30th Court North
Birmingham Public Library and Neena Speer business seminar
Becoming a CEO in 12 months