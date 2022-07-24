LawCall
Small plane makes hard landing on Smith Lake

Authorities with ALEA are investigating after a small plane made a hard landing onto Smith Lake...
Authorities with ALEA are investigating after a small plane made a hard landing onto Smith Lake on July 23.(Source: ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with ALEA are investigating after a small plane made a hard landing onto Smith Lake on July 23.

Authorities say the plane landed onto Smith lake near Crane Creek. Investigators say the plane was not severely damage, and no one was injured. No reason was given for why the plane landed on the lake.

ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division is investigating the landing.

