LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Motorcycle crash in Lawrence County kills one man

(ARC Images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A motorcycle crash in Lawrence County resulted in the death of 55-year-old Rafael Marchen of Haleyville according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division.

ALEA says the crash happened on Saturday July 23, around 5:30 p.m. The crash was reported on Alabama 33 near mile marker 20, about five miles south of Moulton.

According to troopers with ALEA, Marchen was driving a motorcycle which collided with another vehicle. He was then taken by helicopter to the Huntsville Hospital, where he died from his injuries according to ALEA.

There is no information available about the condition of the other driver, and ALEA is continuing to investigate.


CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Hall was killed in 1994.
Family of murder victim requesting stay of execution for death row inmate
Authoritues say an Israeli couple has been arrested after a man died in a sinkhole in a pool.
Couple arrested after man sucked into sinkhole in swimming pool, police say
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
Bill Davies looks around a living room filled with wreckage.
Lightning rips through a Pinson home
Authorities in Minnesota report an 8-year-old girl has died after playing in a river.
8-year-old girl dies in river after struggling to swim: ‘This is nothing short of a tragedy’

Latest News

Birmingham Police investigating homicide after person found shot on I-59 South
Birmingham Police investigating homicide after person found shot on I-59 South
Even in extreme temperatures, HVAC workers are continuing to repair air conditioning units.
HVAC workers continue AC repairs in extreme heat
Pilot: Turbulence that hurts people is "fairly rare"
Pilot: Turbulence that hurts people is "fairly rare"
HVAC repair in scorching attics
HVAC repair in scorching attics