Motorcycle crash in Lawrence County kills one man

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A motorcycle crash in Lawrence County resulted in the death of 55-year-old Rafael Marchen of Haleyville according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division.

ALEA says the crash happened on Saturday July 23, around 5:30 p.m. The crash was reported on Alabama 33 near mile marker 20, about five miles south of Moulton.

According to troopers with ALEA, Marchen was driving a motorcycle which collided with another vehicle. He was then taken by helicopter to the Huntsville Hospital, where he died from his injuries according to ALEA.

There is no information available about the condition of the other driver, and ALEA is continuing to investigate.

