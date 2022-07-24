Local pilot says severe turbulence injuring passengers is rare

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An airplane traveling from Tampa to Nashville was forced to make an emergency stop in Birmingham on July 20 after severe turbulence caused injury to several passengers. A local pilot says this type of situation is very rare.

American Airlines reports out of the 56 people on board, eight were transported to local hospitals to get checked out. Two of them were flight attendants. Fortunately, none of the injuries were severe.

“It is not an aircraft issue, it is a medical emergency issue.” That’s what could be heard over the radio from pilots to air traffic control after the incident.

“Extreme and severe turbulence is fairly rare like this particular airplane encountered,” said JP Dice.

He’s WBRC former Chief Meteorologist, now working as a pilot.

“Turbulence is -- if you want to have a good analogy...imagine a pond and you throw a rock in that pond and you have these little ripples that develop. The turbulence is the airplane flying through those ripples,” he said.

In Wednesday’s case, officials say the pilots were attempting to fly around severe weather.

“There was a lot of active weather in the Gulf of Mexico,” said Dice. “There was some thunderstorm development in south Alabama and also the panhandle of Florida so navigating around those storms -- you can have some pretty severe bumps at times.”

Dice says while pilots try to avoid these bumps, it’s not always possible. He says turbulence itself is actually quite common.

“Turbulence is the aviation equivalent of driving along a bumpy road,” said Dice. “It’s pretty benign. Nothing bad is going to happen. There’s that small percentage of cases where if you’re not strapped in, you could bang your head, you could be knocked over, you could fall down.”

Dice says the best way to avoid all of that is to keep your seatbelt on at all times when seated.

He adds another piece of advice: If you can’t stand the turbulence and bumps on normal airplane rides, try taking a flight in the early morning or late night. Because the atmosphere doesn’t yet have rising thermals like in the heat of the day, the ride can be a bit smoother.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.