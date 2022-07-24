Homicide investigation underway at 3100 block of 30th Court North

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is currently conducting a homicide investigation of an incident that happened Sunday morning, July 24.

An unidentified female victim was found unresponsive in a home at the 3100 block of 30th Court North according to BPD. Officers with the North Precinct say they were dispatched to the location around 5:00 a.m. on report of a person down.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to BPD.

BPD says a preliminary investigation led officers to believe a homicide took place at the location. There is currently no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, please contact Birmingham Police, or call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

Homicide Investigation 3100 Block of 30th Court North. pic.twitter.com/oF8OpRLoIS — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) July 24, 2022

