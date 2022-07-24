FIRST ALERT: Humidity and heat persist, rain chances roll in this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The entire area will continue to experience southwesterly winds bringing in increasingly humid conditions. We will again see the chance for tropical showers and storms which may produce gusty winds, torrential rain and frequent lightning. In addition, Heat Indices could reach or exceed 105 degrees in some areas from today through Thursday. Temperatures this afternoon will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday with Heat Indices again topping 100 degrees in many areas and possibly as high as 103 degrees. The oppressive heat may stay below Heat Advisory Criteria in most areas but a few spots could touch 105-degrees this afternoon with rainfall activity more widespread during the afternoon.

Sunday weather 7/24/22 (WBRC)

An overall area of high pressure will continue to influence the region tomorrow but an area of low pressure moving along the Gulf Coast may provide higher rain chances by Tuesday especially in areas of East and Southeast Alabama but the greatest rain chances will be in Northeast Alabama with the abundant moisture still in place.

The area of high pressure will become stronger by mid-week ahead of an approaching front which could lead to more widespread 105-degree Heat Index Values through Thursday. As the front advances rain becomes more likely Friday and Saturday although highs will still top 90 degrees in most areas.

Meanwhile in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center reports no Tropical Cyclone development is expected for the next five days.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.