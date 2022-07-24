Birmingham Police investigating homicide after person found shot on I-59 South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are currently investigating after a person was found shot and killed on I-59 South on July 23.

Police arrived near the Bush Boulevard exit just after 8:00 p.m., where they found a man inside of a car suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died on the scene.

Police say during the investigation, a person of interest arrived at the West Precinct. The person of interest is being interviewed by detectives at the Birmingham Police Headquarters.

So far, police are unsure of where this shooting originated.

If you have any information, please call Birmingham Police, or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Homicide Investigation Interstate 59 South @ Bush Boulevard Exit pic.twitter.com/wG6XIqOKnD — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) July 24, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.