Birmingham Police investigating homicide after person found shot on I-59 South
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are currently investigating after a person was found shot and killed on I-59 South on July 23.

Police arrived near the Bush Boulevard exit just after 8:00 p.m., where they found a man inside of a car suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died on the scene.

Police say during the investigation, a person of interest arrived at the West Precinct. The person of interest is being interviewed by detectives at the Birmingham Police Headquarters.

So far, police are unsure of where this shooting originated.

If you have any information, please call Birmingham Police, or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

