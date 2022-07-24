LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Birmingham PD opening homicide investigation after autopsy of Heflin man

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Chalmette.
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Chalmette.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has opened a homicide investigation of a previously unclassified death. Reed Rigsby, 23, of Heflin was found unresponsive in a home on Friday, July 22 according to BPD.

Officers say they were dispatched to a residence in the 4500 block of 6th Avenue South around 2:40 p.m. on report of a person down. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim dead at the scene according to BPD.

The case was originally investigated by police as an unclassified death. BPD says the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy of the victim, which has led to the case being reclassified as a homicide.

No further information has been released at this time as BPD is continuing to investigate. We will provide any updated as they are released.

Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact Birmingham Police Department, or call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.


CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Hall was killed in 1994.
Family of murder victim requesting stay of execution for death row inmate
Authoritues say an Israeli couple has been arrested after a man died in a sinkhole in a pool.
Couple arrested after man sucked into sinkhole in swimming pool, police say
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
Bill Davies looks around a living room filled with wreckage.
Lightning rips through a Pinson home
Authorities in Minnesota report an 8-year-old girl has died after playing in a river.
8-year-old girl dies in river after struggling to swim: ‘This is nothing short of a tragedy’

Latest News

Authorities with ALEA are investigating after a small plane made a hard landing onto Smith Lake...
Small plane makes hard landing on Smith Lake
Motorcycle crash in Lawrence County kills one man
Birmingham Police investigating homicide after person found shot on I-59 South
Birmingham Police investigating homicide after person found shot on I-59 South
Even in extreme temperatures, HVAC workers are continuing to repair air conditioning units.
HVAC workers continue AC repairs in extreme heat