Birmingham PD opening homicide investigation after autopsy of Heflin man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department has opened a homicide investigation of a previously unclassified death. Reed Rigsby, 23, of Heflin was found unresponsive in a home on Friday, July 22 according to BPD.

Officers say they were dispatched to a residence in the 4500 block of 6th Avenue South around 2:40 p.m. on report of a person down. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim dead at the scene according to BPD.

The case was originally investigated by police as an unclassified death. BPD says the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy of the victim, which has led to the case being reclassified as a homicide.

No further information has been released at this time as BPD is continuing to investigate. We will provide any updated as they are released.

Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact Birmingham Police Department, or call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

