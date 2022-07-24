Becoming a CEO in 12 months

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Have you ever dreamed of owning your own business?

It may seem daunting, but one local attorney says she can help.

The Birmingham Public Library, and business owner and lawyer, Neena Speer, are hosting a monthly seminar, “12 Months to Become Your Own CEO.”

Speer says anyone can start a business, but there are steps you must take which can take some time.

Her 12-step program will teach you all the in’s and out’s, but Speer says you must be motivated because it’s not easy.

“Many people aren’t willing to do the work; they want to get the money, but when it comes to building a business plan, an investment strategy, and market research, some don’t,” said Speer. “I think this series of classes can help.”

The classes are free, and everyone is welcome. However, you must register for the program; you can do that by visiting the Birmingham Public Library’s website.

