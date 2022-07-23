Single-vehicle crash in Chilton Co. kills Maplesville man

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division says a single-vehicle crash resulted in the death of 38-year-old Brandon Roper of Maplesville.

ALEA says the crash happened on Friday July 22, around 4:40 p.m. Roper was fatally injured when the truck he was driving left the road way and overturned, according to ALEA. Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Chilton County 37, about 10 miles north of Clanton, according to ALEA.

Troopers with ALEA are continuing to investigate, so no more information is available at this time.

