LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

ALEA identifies man killed in boat crash on Dauphin Island

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the victim of a single-vessel boat crash on Dauphin Island Saturday morning.

Quinton E. Zirlott, 22, of Theodore, was fatally injured when he was ejected after the boat on which he was a passenger hit a concrete barrier in Mobile near near the Dauphin Island Airport, authorities said.

The operator of the boat, Robert C. Zirlott, 23, also from Theodore, was injured and taken to Spring Medical Center. Passengers Bransen J. Lee, Chase R. Stork, and Linda E. Kincey, all age 23, were taken to University Hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to ALEA. There was no information given on the extent of the injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by troopers with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division.

---

EARLIER STORY:

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - Officials on Dauphin Island have confirmed one person was killed in a boat accident early Saturday morning.

Officials say five people were in the boat that hit the end of the runway of the Dauphin Island airport. The name of the victim could not be released at this time. Dauphin Island police are investigating this accident.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video appears to show delivery driver throw package, relieve self
Surveillance video appears to capture delivery driver urinating on Bibb Co. customer’s driveway
Faith Hall was killed in 1994.
Family of murder victim requesting stay of execution for death row inmate
Authoritues say an Israeli couple has been arrested after a man died in a sinkhole in a pool.
Couple arrested after man sucked into sinkhole in swimming pool, police say
Two children were killed when a tree fell on a Birmingham home during storms on Thursday, July...
2 babies killed after tree falls on home in Birmingham
Bill Davies looks around a living room filled with wreckage.
Lightning rips through a Pinson home

Latest News

FILE - The governor of the Kirovohradska region said at least one serviceman and two guards...
Russia hits Ukraine’s Black Sea port despite grain deal
Generic photo.
Single-vehicle crash in Chilton Co. kills Maplesville man
Faith Hall was killed in 1994.
Family of murder victim requesting stay of execution for death row inmate
More students may get involved in free and reduced lunch program due to inflation.
Local school system expecting more students on free or reduced lunch program