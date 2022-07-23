ALEA identifies man killed in boat crash on Dauphin Island

UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified the victim of a single-vessel boat crash on Dauphin Island Saturday morning.

Quinton E. Zirlott, 22, of Theodore, was fatally injured when he was ejected after the boat on which he was a passenger hit a concrete barrier in Mobile near near the Dauphin Island Airport, authorities said.

The operator of the boat, Robert C. Zirlott, 23, also from Theodore, was injured and taken to Spring Medical Center. Passengers Bransen J. Lee, Chase R. Stork, and Linda E. Kincey, all age 23, were taken to University Hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to ALEA. There was no information given on the extent of the injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by troopers with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division.

EARLIER STORY:

