Local school system expecting more students on free or reduced lunch program

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation is causing plenty of wallets to become tight. With school around the corner, paying for school lunches can be an additional burden.

The Bessemer City School superintendent says they are expecting more parents to sign their students up for free and reduced lunch this coming fall.

The school system says: “Good nutrition and learning go hand in hand!”

Of course, they don’t want any of their students to go hungry while at school, which is why the free and reduced lunch program is available. Some families could pay less for food, if anything, depending on their income.

Superintendent Autumn Jeter says she’s been in touch with the Child Nutrition Director about this and they do expect more students to get involved with the program for the 2022-2023 school year. She adds there’s no shame in that.

“There may be some hesitation, may be a little embarrassment or what have you,” said Jeter. “But we recognize, everyone knows it’s difficult right now with inflation as mentioned. So we strongly recommend and encourage parents to complete the form to see if they qualify for that free or reduced lunch.”

Superintendent Jeter says the forms are passed out during the first week of school and she’s asking all families to fill it out because you never know where you could save some money.

