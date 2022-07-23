FIRST ALERT: Heat and humidity on the rise this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a brief break from the heat, moisture will begin moving north today. Only isolated to scattered rain areas are expected through the afternoon. There may be a few areas of fog forming very early but no widespread travel problems are expected for the beginning of the weekend. The weather set up for the beginning of the weekend is for a typical summer weather pattern with only the scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A Heat Advisory is not expected for today although Heat Index Values will be between 100 and 103. Afternoon high temperatures will be near 95.

Saturday morning weather 7/23/22 (WBRC)

A ridge of high pressure will build into the region but still leave us with scattered rain chances. As the heat builds, more Advisories are likely in the coming days as winds continue to bring warm, moist Gulf air north and the weather pattern will change little through the middle of next week. A cold front will approach the region by late Thursday effectively helping increase rain chances going into next Friday. In the meantime the combination of heat and humidity will likely lead to Head Advisories possibly beginning tomorrow and lasting at least through Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday.

Meanwhile in the Gulf and Atlantic, The National Hurricane Center reports no tropical cyclone formation is expected at this time.

