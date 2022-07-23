LawCall
Cricket festival in Hoover this weekend(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Tamil Sangam, a cultural organization, is holding a cricket festival and tournament in Hoover this weekend.

The kickoff ceremony was Friday night in Hoover.

The event continues Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24 between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Hoover East Sports Complex located at 2649 Old Rocky Ridge Road.

Entry is free and there will be free food for players and guests during the three days of the tournament, music, and live commentary.

Officials say cricket is a fast-growing sport in the United States. In Birmingham, they say more than 10 teams participate in various leagues.

“Being here in Alabama, even in America, we really wanted people to learn our culture, know about our language. It is nothing related to religion or anything like that, it is just about our language and our culture. It’s got a beautiful, strong history to it. And that’s what we wanted to promote,” said Vino Sivam, president of Alabama Tamil Sangam.

In addition to promoting the Tamil culture, officials with the organization say they hope to raise money to help fight breast cancer.

For more details, you can visit the Alabama Tamil Sangam website by clicking here.

