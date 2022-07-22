The World Games by the numbers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Games 2022 are over in Birmingham, but city leaders said the impact will be felt for a long time.

According to The World Games stats, during the July 7-17, 2022 event:

We saw 3,459 athletes from 99 nations compete.

We witnessed outstanding performances in 34 sports, 58 disciplines and 223 medal events.

We enjoyed the thrilling atmosphere at 23 venues.

375,000 spectators created this special atmosphere: for the feeling of being in Sweet Home Alabama.

32 National Olympic Committees or National Sports Organizations were present in Birmingham to support the athletes from their countries.

We experienced the tireless efforts of 3,000 volunteers who made the athletes feel that Southern Hospitality comes from the heart and shows up with a smile.

Germany won the medal standings for the first time at The World Games with 24 gold, 7 silver and 16 bronze medals. Team USA used the home advantage and came second with 16 gold, 18 silver and 10 bronze medals. Ukraine came in third (16/12/17). Germany is now ranked two (behind Italy) in the overall medal tally of all 11 editions.

73 countries won a medal at The World Games. That is a new record number, and there for several who won their first medal ever: Brunei, Panama, India, Tunisia and Virgin Islands, USA.

The Dutch in Korfball, on the other hand, know no dry spell. They took part for the tenth time and won gold for the tenth time.

A new sport on the programme was Wheelchair Rugby – this was the first time a para-sport was on the programme of The World Games. Drone Racing (Air Sports), Breaking (DanceSport), Parkour (Gymnastics) and Flag Football (American Football) made their debut as new disciplines in Birmingham, Alabama.

And another premiere: The World Games were introducing EGaming for the first time. Fans could try their hand at the virtual versions of our sports Archery, Baseball and Racquetball.

IOC President Thomas Bach said during his visit: “If the athletes are happy, we’re happy.” What we heard from the athletes was: “We are very happy here in Birmingham.” The response from the athletes on social media was also overwhelmingly positive.

An emotional moment: The 98 athletes from Ukraine were greeted with a standing ovation by the 27,000 spectators as they entered Protective Stadium for the Opening Ceremony.

Sergey Bubka, the President of the Ukrainian NOC, received a check for $54,000 from the Chair of the Birmingham Organizing Committee, Jonathan Porter. From each ticket and merchandise item sold since April 2022, the organizers had donated one dollar for the reconstruction of sports facilities in Ukraine.

The President of the USA, Joe Biden, sent a letter to the athletes and organizers with words of encouragement and appreciation.