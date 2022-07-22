WBRC and ADOL partner for Putting Alabama to Work Job Fair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you need a job, or are looking for a career change, WBRC is partnering with the Alabama Department of Labor for the Putting Alabama to Work Job Fair on July 22 at the BJCC.

Dozens of recruiters from top local employers will be there with thousands of jobs up for grabs.

“We’re so excited to finally be back in the job fair business,” said Communications Director for ADOL, Tara Hutchison.

Employers are already setting up for the Putting Alabama to Work Job Fair; the state’s largest job fair.

“We’ve had one event so far this year in Tuscaloosa. This one here in Birmingham is going to be even bigger than that one. We’ve got more than 160 employers from all over the area coming in tomorrow and they’ve got more than 6,000 available jobs,” Hutchison said.

New unemployment numbers will come out Friday, but ADOL said our state’s economy continues to break records.

“We are continuing with our streak of record low unemployment rates, record high number of people working, record low number of people counted as unemployed. Basically, all of our economic indicators are doing really well right now,” Hutchison explained.

But many employers are still struggling to fill positions.

ADOL said because employers are fishing in the same labor pool, that means they’ll have to be even more competitive.

So, if you’re looking for a job, now is the time.

“Salaries are up. Benefits packages are up. We’re seeing sign-on bonuses that we haven’t seen in a long time. Industries that would generally take years to see the kind of wage increases we’ve been seeing over the past 18 months. So, it’s really a good time to come out,” Hutchison said.

The Putting Alabama to Work Job Fair is Friday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the BJCC North Exhibit Hall.

ADOL recommends pre-registering for the event and come dressed for success with multiple copies of your resume because some employers are ready to hire on the spot.

