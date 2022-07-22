Tuscaloosa’s One Place uses literacy grant to give books to kids and families

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa non-profit used a grant to make sure their kids are well equipped when it comes to summer reading and being prepared for back to school in August.

Tuscaloosa’s One Place is a local agency that promotes children and families by providing tools to make them successful.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded the organization a $2,250 grant to support summer literacy programs. One Place used some of the money to buy books for its summer elementary aged students to take home.

TOP has five summer enrichment programs in schools across Tuscaloosa County. They serve 375 children in grades pre-K through 5th grade. Summer enrichment programs provide a safe place for children during the year when school is not in session while also working to help children retain academic skills and knowledge in between school years

“Buying books for a home is a luxury that a lot of families can’t afford. We know that statewide, nationwide, reading by the third grade is very important and promoting literacy and a love of reading is very important,” said Ashley Hester.

Programs expect to see students enter the upcoming school year with less summer learning loss than peers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.