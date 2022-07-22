LawCall
Touched by Uvalde, Bo Jackson donated to pay for funerals

Bo Jackson
Bo Jackson(WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Former sports superstar, and Auburn great Bo Jackson helped pay for the funerals of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the Uvalde school massacre in May.

Jackson’s rare success in pro football and baseball made him one of the greatest athletes of his generation.

The donation was previously anonymous, but Jackson told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he felt compelled to support the victims’ families after the loss of so many children. He says he felt a personal connection to the city he’s driven through many times.

Uvalde has been a regular stop for a bite to eat or groceries before a long drive farther west to visit a friend’s ranch on hunting trips.

