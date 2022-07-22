Shelby County now almost fifth largest county in Alabama

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County has been growing steadily for several years and is now almost the fifth largest county in the state.

Shelby County is no stranger to being the fifth largest county in Alabama as it’s had that spot before.

In the last few years, growth in Tuscaloosa and Montgomery counties have slowed while Shelby County has continued to grow steadily.

Shelby County has been planning for growth for many years through the expansion of their infrastructure programs, comprehensive plan updates with all of their municipalities and the I-65 and Highway 280 corridors.

Chad Scroggins, Shelby County manager, said everything is driven towards having the best quality of life and certainly that goes towards the public and private school systems in Shelby County, they contribute greatly along with our law enforcement and fire agencies.

“All of those different groups come together to help us have quality of life. Growth number and how fast we grow is really not concerning or something that we promote,” Scroggins said. “We really are just looking solely at quality of life and that is what’s drawing people to continue to move to Shelby County.”

Currently in the fifth spot is Montgomery County, Tuscaloosa County is following behind in the sixth spot while Shelby County is in the seventh spot, but according to the U.S. Census Bureau, that could soon change.

