Moving companies beat the heat during busy season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crocker Moving Services has been in service for over six years.

Owner Eric Crocker said their busy season is the summer months.

“People want to move when their kids aren’t in school,” said Crocker.

Crocker said this summer is no different than last. To make sure his employees are staying safe during dangerous temperatures, water is at the top of the packing list.

“You’ve gotta stay hydrated. We drink a lot of Gatorade, an ice machine, all our employees have coolers. We really preach hydration,” said Crocker.

Employee Justin Haywood views his job as a “free gym” to get him through the hot working conditions. He said when he gets too hot, he is still able to keep the job going.

“I’ll try to stay in the AC as long as I can when I’m grabbing a piece of furniture so I take the bed apart if I get too hot or something like that,” said Haywood.

Crocker said all of his employees take care of each other so everyone arrives safely when moving.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.