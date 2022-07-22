LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Moving companies beat the heat during busy season

Sizzling summer moving season
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crocker Moving Services has been in service for over six years.

Owner Eric Crocker said their busy season is the summer months.

“People want to move when their kids aren’t in school,” said Crocker.

Crocker said this summer is no different than last. To make sure his employees are staying safe during dangerous temperatures, water is at the top of the packing list.

“You’ve gotta stay hydrated. We drink a lot of Gatorade, an ice machine, all our employees have coolers. We really preach hydration,” said Crocker.

Employee Justin Haywood views his job as a “free gym” to get him through the hot working conditions. He said when he gets too hot, he is still able to keep the job going.

“I’ll try to stay in the AC as long as I can when I’m grabbing a piece of furniture so I take the bed apart if I get too hot or something like that,” said Haywood.

Crocker said all of his employees take care of each other so everyone arrives safely when moving.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-vehicle accident in Calera
40-year-old man killed in 2-vehicle accident in Calera
Several people hurt during turbulence, plane diverted to BHM Shuttlesworth Airport
Several passengers injured during turbulence; plane diverted to BHM/Shuttlesworth
Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Principal, 2 others arrested on fraud charges connected to educational consulting business, officials say
A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing...
4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say
Woman arrested after dog bites Hanceville Police Officer
Woman arrested after dog bites Hanceville Police Officer

Latest News

Hundreds of yellow hearts line a hall in The Pavilion in Georgetown, honoring those who lost...
Yellow Heart Memorial to honor Alabama’s COVID-19 victims
If you need a job, or are looking for a career change, WBRC is partnering with the Alabama...
WBRC and ADOL partner for Putting Alabama to Work Job Fair
Source: WBRC video
Hot temperatures present financial struggles for many
Passenger talks about violent turbulence on flight
Passenger recalls violent turbulence that led to emergency landing in Birmingham