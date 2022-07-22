More people selling at Birmingham pawn shop due to inflation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Record-high inflation is impacting everyone and now more people are selling their own items to make some extra cash.

Delta Pawn in Birmingham started seeing an influx in all kinds of customers a few months ago.

“There is no stereotype anymore,” said Gene Paul, the owner of Delta Pawn. “It’s a situation where we see people of all socioeconomic classes in different situations.”

No matter who you are or where you live, everyone is paying more for everyday items.

Paul says more people are trying to make extra cash by selling or loaning their own special pieces.

“People have jewelry boxes sitting around with things in it that they haven’t seen in years, have no interest in ever wearing again and then they realize -- ‘Hey, I have money sitting here so why am I struggling?’” he added.

Paul says sometimes the money is to pay a cell phone bill or mortgage payment, and other times it’s food.

“This woman called,” he said. “She had sent her son in with a couple pieces of jewelry just to get a loan. She called back in tears because we treated them so well and just thankful, literally thankful she could go buy dinner that night.”

But no matter who you are, he adds that everyone could use extra money from time to time.

“There’s no shame in coming and trying to take care of your own financial problems with your own items,” said Paul.

For those wondering what’s most in demand, Paul says silver and gold are always profitable but they will check out almost anything. He says the big thing is the item must be of good quality.

He adds that their offers are based on how valuable the items are and if they can keep their value over time.

