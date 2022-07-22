LawCall
Lightning strike causes fire at Talladega College

Fire at Talladega College library
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Lightning was blamed for a fire at the Talladega College library.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday in the third floor bell tower.

Talladega Fire Rescue says a mutual aid request was sent out for Lincoln Fire Department for an additional aerial unit and East Providence Volunteer Fire Department to stage for manpower. Once crews arrived, an offensive attack was attempted, but crews could not gain access into the area of the fire. The aerial was then put into service along with Lincoln’s aerial device, and after approximately three hours on scene, the fire was extinguished.

The fire was contained to the bell house, though there was water damage on the upper levels of the building. The fire appears to have started from a lightning strike.

Firefighters tell us there was no major structural damage to the building.

There were no occupants in the building at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries to on scene personnel, according to Talladega Fire Rescue.

