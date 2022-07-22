LawCall
Hot temperatures present financial struggles for many

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The hotter the temperature, the more your electric bill is rising.

The Greater Birmingham Habitat for Humanity is working with their clients who are dealing with financial struggles.

President and CEO Charles Moore said many people they work with are still dealing with the financial burden from the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the excessive heat is adding another stressor.

Habitat for Humanity also helps clients with repairs in certain areas of the neighborhood.

“We feel that everyone deserves a quality place to live that is safe and secure that is cool in the times of intense heat, that is warm in the times of intense cold,” said Moore.

There is also help available through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. President Joe Biden announced new ways agencies can spend that money, including setting up cooling centers and increasing cooling benefits.

