LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Homewood Firefighters hoping for cost of living adjustment in next city budget

The city of Homewood is expected to lay out a new budget within the next few months and the...
The city of Homewood is expected to lay out a new budget within the next few months and the Homewood Firefighters Association is hoping it includes a raise for first responders.(MGN)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Homewood is expected to lay out a new budget within the next few months and the Homewood Firefighters Association is hoping it includes a raise for first responders.

“Guys are having to work two jobs just to pay bills right now,” President of Homewood Firefighters Association Local 1288 Mark Robison said. “Homewood Fire Department has received 11.8% in cost of living adjustment since 2007. The last three years alone, inflation is 17.5%, but Homewood has only gotten a 1% cost of living adjustment.”

Robison said they’ve seen 30 employees leave in the last two years, some retired, but others went to other cities in the county that pay more.

“We had a guy that’s been with Homewood over 10 years leave and go to Tarrant,” he said. “Tarrant receive a 20 percent cost of living this year.”

He said they are working with the mayor and the city to improve rates by asking for three big changes. They want cost of living adjustments, shifting the pay cycle, and changes to insurance premiums. Robison said they were able to change the pay cycle, which has helped.

“13 shifts down to nine shifts changes your pay cycle a bit, but its given the guys about three to four more paid days off per year,” he said.

But, even with a few more days off during the year, Robison said if the city doesn’t keep up with inflation, they could lose more staff.

“I have already had nine or ten guys come to me and say if it doesn’t change this year, they are leaving,” Robison said. “The guys just want to feel appreciated.”

Robison said the Mayor and the city are expected to start looking at the budget soon, but until changes are made, he said Homewood ranks ninth in the county for firefighter pay.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children were killed when a tree fell on a Birmingham home during storms on Thursday, July...
2 children killed after tree falls on home in Birmingham
2-vehicle accident in Calera
40-year-old man killed in 2-vehicle accident in Calera
Several people hurt during turbulence, plane diverted to BHM Shuttlesworth Airport
Several passengers injured during turbulence; plane diverted to BHM/Shuttlesworth
Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Principal, 2 others arrested on fraud charges connected to educational consulting business, officials say
A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing...
4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say

Latest News

More people are heading to pawn shops to make some extra cash.
More people selling at Birmingham pawn shop due to inflation
FILE - Fire truck
Fire departments battling staffing shortages amid low number of new recruits
Two children were killed when a tree fell on a Birmingham home during storms on Thursday, July...
2 children killed after tree falls on home in Birmingham
According to previous research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, new teen drivers...
Shelby County now almost fifth largest county in Alabama
3-year-old, 3-month-old killed after tree falls on Birmingham home
3-year-old, 3-month-old killed after tree falls on Birmingham home