Free fans being given away to help beat the heat

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The scorching heat in recent weeks have forced of all us to find a way to keep cool, but some folks aren’t able to afford the A/C running all the time. That’s where one United Way agency comes in to assist. Temporary Emergency Services off 15th Street has given away more than hundred fans in the last six weeks. They’re not only free, but they are considered a blessing by so many.

Case in point: Amanda Harris says she simply can’t afford the high power bill associated with running her A/C at full blast. Harris was among several people who’ve made a trip to Temporary Emergency Services to pick up a new fan. Harris says this will come in handy considering she has five children.

“It is too small for our living conditions. I have five kids and so it’s going to help our power bill down and will keep everybody more comfortable and not go broke than we already are,” said Harris.

“We’re giving out more fans. We don’t have bottled water at this time to give out. These fans are for anyone who comes to our windows saying I need a fan. It’s not income qualified. It’s first come first serve,” said TES Assistant Director Sharon Morgan.

Sharon Morgan says they give out free fans three days a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

