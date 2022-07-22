FIRST ALERT: Chance to see widely scattered thundershowers Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday. Thursday was a day of extremes with intense heat and nasty thunderstorms. We saw numerous reports of trees falling down on roads, cars, and even homes. We had reports of flooding with many locations receiving an inch or more of rainfall. The good news about today is that we aren’t expecting anything like yesterday. We are watching what’s left of the thunderstorms yesterday evening. They have been weakening as they impact the Gulf Coast. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy this morning with a few showers mainly south of I-20. Most of us remain dry. We’ll hold on to a few showers this morning and maintain the threat for widely scattered thundershowers this afternoon. Severe weather appears unlikely at this time. Temperatures are significantly cooler compared to yesterday. Most of us are in the lower 70s with a few spots cooling off in the upper 60s. It almost feels refreshing when you step outside. We will hold on to a mostly cloudy sky today. Rain chance around 30%. The best chance for rain will likely occur south of I-20. One of our high-resolution models hints at an area of low pressure that spins across southwest Alabama today. If this verifies, it will reinforce cloud cover across Central Alabama and possibly keep temperatures below average for areas like Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, Shelby, and Jefferson counties. It is possible temperatures could stay in the 80s in those locations with lower 90s farther north and west. It will feel significantly cooler today compared to yesterday’s extreme temperatures. Winds will continue from the southwest this afternoon at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being out this evening, we should stay mostly dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A stray shower is possible, but not likely. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 70s and lower 80s by 8 PM.

Mostly Dry and Hot Weekend: The upcoming weekend is looking mostly dry and hot. We’ll likely start the mornings out with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. High temperatures are forecast to heat up into the low to mid 90s with a heat index around 105°F. It’s possible we could see a heat advisory over the weekend, especially on Sunday. Rain looks limited with only a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. The best chance to see rain will be in our southwestern counties such as Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, and perhaps Tuscaloosa. If you plan on being outside this weekend, stay hydrated and don’t forget to apply the sunscreen as the UV Index will remain high. We will likely see more sunshine tomorrow with a few more clouds moving in on Sunday.

Next Big Thing: The latest models appear to back off on our higher rain chances for early next week. A weak cold front will try to move into the Southeast next Monday and Tuesday, but it looks like it will stall to our north. We will introduce a 30% chance for isolated to widely scattered showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. Greatest coverage will likely occur north of I-20/59. Temperatures will likely remain hot and muggy with highs in the low to mid 90s with a heat index approaching heat advisory criteria. Rain chances may increase late next week as a weak cold front approaches Alabama.

Beach Forecast: If you plan on heading down to the Alabama Gulf Coast this weekend, plan for warm and muggy conditions. Temperatures will likely climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s with a chance for scattered storms each day. There is a moderate rip current threat today along the Alabama Gulf Coast. A moderate rip current threat may continue over the weekend and into early next week. The tropics remain quiet for the next five days. Hurricane season normally becomes active in the months of August and September. Season officially ends on November 30th. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

