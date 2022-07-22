Firehouse Shelter able to help more after receiving community donations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Firehouse Shelter has received a tremendous amount of donations after asking for the community’s help. On July 19, the shelter had to send people away for overnight stays because they were well over capacity.

The shelter received 30 cots and over 100 pounds of laundry detergent. Because of the donations, upwards of 130 people will be able to stay at the shelter on July 22.

Anne Rygiel, who is the Executive Director of Firehouse Ministries, said seeing the support from the community is more than material goods, it’s showing that people care.

“Clean clothes is dignity. Getting food without begging for it, that’s dignity. It’s more than just stuff, it’s a lifestyle change, and it’s just good feelings all the way around.”

A link to the shelter’s wishlist can be found here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.