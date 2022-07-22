LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Families grieving after 2 children were killed after a tree fells on home in Birmingham

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two families are grieving the loss of two babies who were killed when a tree fell on their home on July 22.

The mother of one of the babies spoke to WBRC Friday afternoon.

She said she’s in shock, saying her baby died in her arms.

“We heard a boom like lightning.”

11-year-old, Jamari King, recounts the moments before a huge tree toppled onto his family friend’s home.

“And as soon as that happened a tree just fell on all of us and it fell straight through and it was… I couldn’t breathe for a minute, but I got out and stuff was on me. I’m just still worried about my baby sister,” Jamari said.

With a sore back and scratches on his face, Jamari said he was able to lift the debris and free himself before searching for his family, but his mother, Rosemary Allen, and one-year-old baby sister, Journi Jones, weren’t as fortunate.

“Like…we were just all…we couldn’t move. Everything was on top of us and we couldn’t move. I was holding my baby. She was in my lap, and the stuff that…the ceiling, the tree, it just crushed her on me, and I couldn’t get her off of me. I couldn’t move anything on top of me,” Allen said.

Sadly, Journi and her three-month-old friend, Jalaia Ford, died from their injuries.

“I’m numb right now. I’m just trying to go through the motions. I’m trying to like…understand it. I was sitting there trying to go over…trying to figure out what I was going to do for her birthday, and I was making plans doing…that’s exactly what I was doing when it hit. And so, it’s like now I can’t. Instead of me planning a birthday party, I’ll have to plan a funeral,” Allen said.

Allen said the only thing keeping her going is her faith.

“I believe in God, and I know that everything that He does is for a reason, and I just have to keep my faith. I know she’s in a better place, but I miss my baby,” Allen said.

This is the second tragedy this family has suffered this month.

The family lost everything in an apartment fire in Hoover a little less than three weeks ago.

They’re asking for your prayers during this difficult time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children were killed when a tree fell on a Birmingham home during storms on Thursday, July...
2 babies killed after tree falls on home in Birmingham
Video appears to show delivery driver throw package, relieve self
Surveillance video appears to capture delivery driver urinating on Bibb Co. customer’s driveway
Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Principal, 2 others arrested on fraud charges connected to educational consulting business, officials say
Dangerous heat.
First Alert Weather Day: Excessive heat, scattered severe storms
Police said a child fired a gun as they were arresting his father.
4-year-old fired gun at officers, police say

Latest News

Alabama’s unemployment number is at a record low. Only 2.6% of eligible workers are unemployed...
Alabama boasts record low unemployment, but several businesses still struggling to staff
Temporary Emergency Services off 15th Street has given away more than hundred fans in the last...
Free fans being given away to help beat the heat
Source: WBRC video
Fit Foodz chicken poultry plant coming to Tuscaloosa
Source: WBRC video
Gardening to save money on groceries