Centre man killed in crash in Cherokee County

Authorities with ALEA say they are investigating after a man was killed in a single car crash...
Authorities with ALEA say they are investigating after a man was killed in a single car crash in Cherokee County on July 22.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with ALEA say they are investigating after a man was killed in a single car crash in Cherokee County on July 22.

Investigators say 72-year-old James David Kirby was injured when the truck he was driving went off the road and hit a ditch. Kirby was taken to the hospital, where he died. Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

Authorities say this happened on Cherokee County 16 near Cherokee County 22, about five miles east of Centre.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

