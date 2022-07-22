Calhoun Co. Sheriff: DNA evidence links July 2022 kidnapping suspect to 2 cold cases

CALHOUN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A man arrested in a July 2022 kidnapping case has been preliminarily linked to similar crimes from 2012 and 2013, according to Calhoun Co. Sheriff Matthew Wade.

Detectives said preliminary DNA evidence has linked Tony White to two cold cases from July 2012 and July 2013 where a man also followed elderly victims home from stores and attacked them.

White is also accused of kidnapping Betty Cobb on Monday, July 4, 2022.

White was captured on July 5 by Richmond, Kentucky Highway Patrol, according to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Kentucky State Police Post 7, White was arrested on I-75 south. He was pulled over because of the suspect BOLO for his vehicle according to troopers with KSP.

Sheriff Wade said White is back in Alabama, in the Calhoun County Jail. He is being held on $4 million for charges of Rape by Forcible Compulsion, Sodomy 1st, Kidnapping 1st, and Burglary 1st. These charges are related to the 2022 case. Prosecutors said they will make a motion under Aniah’s Law for a no bond when White goes before a judge during a preliminary hearing on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Wade and Calhoun County detectives said CODIS was used to link White’s DNA to the cases. According to the FBI, CODIS is the acronym for the Combined DNA Index System.

Wade said since he’s been in custody, White has not being cooperating, he’s just kept to himself. Wade said like everyone, he wants to know the ‘whys’ behind the crimes.

Sheriff Wade said White’s ex-wife has been cooperative during the investigation.

Wade said more work will be done as far as charges in the cold cases and Cobb’s case. Evidence is still being processed.

Wade said Cobb was a volunteer firefighter and drove an ambulance in the community. Wade said everyone knew Mrs. Cobb and she is loved. He said she is kind and has a big heart.

Tony Lamar White, suspect in the kidnapping of a 75-year-old woman, was arrested in Kentucky. (Calhoun Co. Sheriff's Office)

Sketch from cold case (Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)

