Birmingham Restaurant Week set to boost business

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Restaurant Week is now underway. Dozens of restaurants hope this will bring in new customers and continue their resurgence post COVID-19.

The goal is to showcase the huge variety of cuisine available all around our area, but restaurant owners hope guests enjoy the food enough to become loyal customers.

“Come over, we will give you a different kind of food. Peruvian or Mexican, fresh food and very good prices. The door is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner,” said Sabor Latino Owner Manuel Barco.

Sabor Latino owners are excited for the week ahead. Restaurant Week was huge for their business last year, but they are far from the only business who sees a bump.

“In comparison to non BRW weeks, we have seen that some restaurants have at least a 50% increase in sales so great opportunity for restaurants to meet new faces and just to get in the public eye,” said BRW Organizer Ryleigh Esco.

Over 40 restaurants are participating this year, and this year organizers want to not only highlight Birmingham’s thriving food scene, but also the community’s kindness.

“Every year, we give back to a food-based nonprofit. This year, we are going to benefit Feed Bham with Grace Klein community, they are essentially taking food waste and keeping it out of landfills and helping those who are food insecure,” said Esco.

The Birmingham Restaurant Week group has donated approximately $95,000 in the last 13 years and their donation this year will be between $2,500 and $5,000.

