Ascension St. Vincent’s donates baby formula to local organizations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ascension St. Vincent’s is donating hundreds of cans of infant formula to three local community organizations.

Many families are struggling to feed their children, especially with cost of nearly everything rising and a limited supply of baby formula.

That’s why the healthcare system recently donated 288 cans of infant formula to Christ Health Center, Cahaba Medical, And La Casita - Guadalupan Multicultural Services.

These organizations work with underserved people living in our community—who desperately need infant formula.

“We were contacted through Ascension and given the opportunity to receive a quantity of formula and we know that that’s a need really throughout the country right now, particularly for our underserved. We are really, again, humbled to be part of this work as part of Catholic health care. We view the care of underserved as really our most important work,” explained Ascension St. Vincent’s Vice President of Population Health, Randy Granata.

If you, or someone you know needs baby formula, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.