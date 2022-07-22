LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Alabama gardens flourish as people root into new money saving hobbies

Gardening to save money on groceries
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More people are turning to plant a garden to save money on food costs this summer.

Mark Thompson is the co-owner of Shoppe in Birmingham. He said the average cost of a plant is between $2 to $4 and can feed a family for a few months.

First-time gardeners should remember to fertilize, water, prune and pick.

“You don’t wanna let your vegetables sit on too long, you want to check it at least every few days.”

Thompson said Alabama has a long growing season but the best time to plant vegetables is during the spring and fall.

“Early fall will have another round of locally grown tomatoes, squash, and those sorts of what we think of as our traditional summer vegetables,” said Thompson.

If you’re eager to start your garden, herbs are a good plant to start with.

Thompson said it is important to do your research and stay on top of your plants.

“It’s not magical, like put it in the ground and all of a sudden have this great plant. You really do have to learn and cultivate and really grow it,” said Thompson.

Information on Shoppe can be found here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children were killed when a tree fell on a Birmingham home during storms on Thursday, July...
2 babies killed after tree falls on home in Birmingham
Video appears to show delivery driver throw package, relieve self
Surveillance video appears to capture delivery driver urinating on Bibb Co. customer’s driveway
Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Principal, 2 others arrested on fraud charges connected to educational consulting business, officials say
Dangerous heat.
First Alert Weather Day: Excessive heat, scattered severe storms
Police said a child fired a gun as they were arresting his father.
4-year-old fired gun at officers, police say

Latest News

Firehouse Shelter has received a tremendous amount of donations after asking for the...
Firehouse Shelter able to help more after receiving community donations
The Tuscaloosa City School District is a system with around 11 thousand students. More than 78...
Tuscaloosa City Schools searching for additional bus drivers
Tuscaloosa City Schools sweetens deal for bus driver candidates
Tuscaloosa City Schools sweetens deal for bus driver candidates
Preliminary DNA Evidence could link suspect to cold cases
Preliminary DNA Evidence could link suspect to cold cases