Alabama gardens flourish as people root into new money saving hobbies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More people are turning to plant a garden to save money on food costs this summer.

Mark Thompson is the co-owner of Shoppe in Birmingham. He said the average cost of a plant is between $2 to $4 and can feed a family for a few months.

First-time gardeners should remember to fertilize, water, prune and pick.

“You don’t wanna let your vegetables sit on too long, you want to check it at least every few days.”

Thompson said Alabama has a long growing season but the best time to plant vegetables is during the spring and fall.

“Early fall will have another round of locally grown tomatoes, squash, and those sorts of what we think of as our traditional summer vegetables,” said Thompson.

If you’re eager to start your garden, herbs are a good plant to start with.

Thompson said it is important to do your research and stay on top of your plants.

“It’s not magical, like put it in the ground and all of a sudden have this great plant. You really do have to learn and cultivate and really grow it,” said Thompson.

Information on Shoppe can be found here.

