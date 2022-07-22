LawCall
Alabama boasts record low unemployment, but several businesses still struggling to staff

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s unemployment number is at a record low. Only 2.6% of eligible workers are unemployed in the state right now.

Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington says COVID-19 has changed how we view the workforce, and that currently it is a job seeker’s market.

That means workers are so valuable right now that they are able to demand more, and many companies have been unable to keep up with heightened wage requests.

Still, the Labor Secretary stresses that employers that are struggling to staff up have options and that they should find a way to incentivize workers to choose them.

“Sometimes it is not all about pay. It is all about the total benefits package. It could be benefits, could be 401k, it could be insurance. So there is a lot in the package that employers I suggest they should be making folks aware of,” said Secretary Washington.

The Alabama Department of Labor and WBRC FOX 6 job fair concluded July 23 at 1 p.m. If you are interested in seeing what opportunities exist, you can click here.

