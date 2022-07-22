LawCall
3,400 lighting strikes at one time from Pickens Co. to Talladega Co.

Lightning strikes caught on cam in Trussville SOURCE: Lauchlan Smith
By WBRC Staff and Matt Daniel
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The deadly storm that killed two children in Birmingham Thursday night, included thousands of lighting strikes across Alabama.

WBRC FOX6 Meteorologist Matt Daniel said the highest lightning count at one time Thursday night was around 6:30 when there were more than 3,400 lightning strikes from Pickens all the way to Talladega County.

Daniel said the storms grew and intensified between 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Lightning increased significantly from 500-800 strikes to nearly 3,500 in a matter of two to three hours.

A Pinson Valley family survived a lightning strike Thursday night, but their home was severely damaged. The family said firefighters told them it was one of the worst lightning strikes to a home they had ever seen. No one was injured.

Lightning strikes family's home in Pinson Valley
Lightning strikes family's home in Pinson Valley(David McCullough)
Lightning strikes family's home in Pinson Valley
Lightning strikes family's home in Pinson Valley(David McCullough)
Lightning strikes Pinson family's home
Lightning strikes Pinson family's home(David McCullough)

Lightning was triggered thanks to the high humidity and hot temperatures that developed Thursday afternoon. That was just the energy needed to produce intense lightning across the area.

Click here for lightning safety tips and resources.

