2 children killed after tree falls on home in Birmingham

Two children were killed when a tree fell on a Birmingham home during storms on Thursday, July...
Two children were killed when a tree fell on a Birmingham home during storms on Thursday, July 21, 2022.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say two children were killed after a tree fell onto a home on July 21.

This happened at a home just on 10th Avenue West. Authorities say the two children who died were three years old and three months old. An 11-year-old has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities also say an adult woman was rescued from the home and taken to the hospital, and has been reported as conscious and talking.

Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say another woman is trapped inside of the home, and is talking with first responders.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

