WBRC FOX6 News and ADOL to host job fair in Birmingham.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Career Center System, in partnership with WBRC FOX6 News, will host a job fair on Friday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Complex’s North Exhibition Hall. The job fair is free and open to the public.

More than 50 employers are currently scheduled to attend, including: Buffalo Rock, Brookwood Medical Center, Mercedes-Benz, Amazon, the City of Birmingham, the US Army, Drummond Company, and many more.

Jobseekers are encouraged to pre-register online at https://labor.alabama.gov/JobFairRegistration/. Onsite registration will also be available.

Employers who wish to register for the job fair can also visit https://labor.alabama.gov/JobFairRegistration/ or contact the Birmingham Career Center at (205) 582-5200. There is no charge for employers to participate.

“We are excited to be able to bring back our successful job fair initiative,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “After the past couple of years of uncertainty, it’s great to be able to resume our mission to connect jobseekers with employers. We couldn’t ask for a better partner than WBRC FOX6 News. Their incredible reach and commitment to always serve their community is admirable.”

Applicants should come to the job fair with multiple copies of their résumés. They should be prepared to interview and should be dressed professionally.

Staff from the area career centers, along with other workforce development partners, will be offering onsite services to applicants in résumé preparation, interview skills, and other topics.

For more information, visit https://www.labor.alabama.gov/.

