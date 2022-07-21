LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

VIDEO: Officer rescues woman from burning car while on way home

An officer is being praised in South Carolina after pulling a woman out of her burning car while on his way home. (Source: WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A police officer in South Carolina is being recognized for helping save a woman from a burning car.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department reports that Officer Doug Richards pulled a woman from a burning car while on his way home on May 28.

WCSC reports Officer Richards spotted a crash on Interstate 26 around 1:30 a.m. at exit 209.

The department shared a video of the incident that showed flames coming from the hood of the woman’s car, with Richards grabbing a fire extinguisher from his patrol car and running to her vehicle.

“Please, help me. I don’t want to die,” the woman can be heard saying in the video.

Department spokesperson Don Calabrese said officer Richards remained calm during the chaotic situation, put out the fire and rescued the woman.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, 29 teachers have quit their jobs at Oliver...
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
African lioness Akili
The Birmingham Zoo’s African lioness, Akili, dies following introduction to new lion
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
Homeland Security operation nets dozens of human trafficking-related arrests during The World Games
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat

Latest News

Conviction on the death counts could result in life sentences. But the Attorney General’s...
2 indicted in migrant death-trailer case that left 53 dead
Districts like Birmingham City Schools have hired more than one hundred new educators for the...
Birmingham Schools working to hire more teachers before the start of new school year
52-year-old Steven Raley was a truck driver from Alabaster and he was well known on TikTok...
Non-profit helps bring Alabama truck driver home after deadly accident in Kansas
Shelby County Schools moves to lift desegregation order
Shelby County Schools seeking to lift 1963 desegregation order
The Alabama Department of Public Health says the state now has four cases of monkeypox, but...
Cases of monkeypox have doubled in Alabama, but vaccine is on the way