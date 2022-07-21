Two injured in shooting in West Birmingham

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating after two people were shot in West Birmingham on July 21.

Police said this happened around 5 p.m. in the 1800 block of 24th Street Southwest. When officers got to the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers placed a tourniquet on the victim, until Birmingham Fire and rescue got to the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say officers learned that a man was taken to the hospital by private vehicle after being shot. So far, his injuries are unknown.

Police say there is no one in custody at this time.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

