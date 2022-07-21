LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Surveillance video appears to capture delivery driver urinating on Bibb Co. customer’s driveway

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTREVILLE, Ala, (WBRC) - Home surveillance video appears to capture a delivery truck driver urinating on a customer’s property in Centreville.

It happened Wednesday afternoon around 1:30 when a FedEx driver stopped to deliver a package for the homeowner. And then, the camera on the house appears to have captured the driver urinating on the customer’s driveway.

“Walked over here to my gate and just dumped my package, damaged the box, but luckily it was on dog food and proceeded to walk over here and just peed in the driveway. I would say right here. He parked his truck in the driveway. It was right around here. I mean.. I was just really baffled. At first I was angry. I tried to get in touch with FedEx. I tried to call them. I tried to figure out if I could email them and even on Facebook, but to no avail,” said LeAnn Burt.

WBRC reached out to FedEx and we are waiting on a response.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people hurt during turbulence, plane diverted to BHM Shuttlesworth Airport
Several passengers injured during turbulence; plane diverted to BHM/Shuttlesworth
2-vehicle accident in Calera
40-year-old man killed in 2-vehicle accident in Calera
Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Principal, 2 others arrested on fraud charges connected to educational consulting business, officials say
A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing...
4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say
Woman arrested after dog bites Hanceville Police Officer
Woman arrested after dog bites Hanceville Police Officer

Latest News

A downtown Opelika business has been destroyed following an overnight fire.
Overnight fire leaves downtown Opelika businesses a ‘total loss’
Fire Safety Summit held at Alabama Fire College
Fire Safety Summit held at Alabama Fire College
Rose Marie Edwards claims she has to let her water run every morning for about 10 minutes...
Boligee homeowner frustrated with muddy water issues
Source: WBRC video
Yellow Heart Memorial to honor Alabama's COVID-19 victims