Summer college program at Univ. of Montevallo helps prepare high school students

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - “GEAR UP Jefferson County” is a summer college program hosted at the University of Montevallo for rising eleventh graders.

This program aims to provide students an opportunity to see themselves successful in college so they know that can be a part of their future.

Makayla Givan attends Fultondale High School and said if anyone is planning on joining this program in the future, “get a planner, get a couple of planners, get like two,” Givan said.

Summer College at Montevallo allows students to enroll in a dual credit course to receive not only credits for their high school, but also for any college of their choice in the future.

“I decided to do this summer college program because I feel like it’s important to not dive in headfirst into college, but to be prepared and know what it’s like,” Givan said.

These students are receiving career, resume, and ACT prep.

Chris Craig is attending Shades Valley High School and said he thinks the course work is going to help him get prepared for college.

“It’s very rigorous and it’s a lot of work, that aspect is really helping me get ready for college as well as the rooming situation of dorms,” Craig said.

They are also receiving an all-around college experience by living on campus in the resident halls. For many like Aubrey Smith, this is their first time away from home.

“I’ve never really been away from my family especially like around other students, other people in general overnight,” Smith said. “That part was a little bit scary, but once I was introduced to the other students, staff, teachers, and classes it was a lot easier.”

Of nearly 100 applicants, 60 were selected out of the 13 schools they serve in Jefferson County.

The program concludes August 5.

