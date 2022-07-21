LawCall
Police: woman arrested after letting juveniles shoot at other juveniles

Shakita Crittenton
Shakita Crittenton(Dothan Police Department)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police say they’ve arrested a woman on numerous charges after she let juveniles shoot at other juveniles.

Investigators say an altercation took place last Friday in the 1200 block of Lake Street involving several juveniles.. One group left but soon returned in a vehicle driven by Shakita Crittenton.

The juveniles exited the vehicle and retrieved a handgun from the trunk of the vehicle and began firing at a another vehicle occupied by juveniles. Crittenton watched the altercation, providing a gun and transportation.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Crittenton’s residence. They found illegal narcotics in a common area of the home where two juveniles had access to.

They also found two puppies in crates in two different closets. Both were malnourished and underweight. Dothan Animal Services was contacted. They then took possession of both puppies.

Crittenton, 35, of Dothan, is charged with two counts of animal cruelty, two counts of chemical endangerment, two counts of attempted assault, and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

She is currently being held with no bond.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

