LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Non-profit helps bring Alabama truck driver home after deadly accident in Kansas

52-year-old Steven Raley was a truck driver from Alabaster and he was well known on TikTok...
52-year-old Steven Raley was a truck driver from Alabaster and he was well known on TikTok where he would share what it was like out on the road. In his last video, he told his followers he wanted to make it home and one non-profit made sure that happened.
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabama man, famous on social media for talking about his work as a truck driver, died in a semi truck accident in Kansas on July 13.

52-year-old Steven Raley was a truck driver from Alabaster and he was well known on TikTok where he would share what it was like out on the road. In his last video, he told his followers he wanted to make it home and one non-profit made sure that happened.

“It can be a very dangerous job,” Founder of Truckers Final Mile Robert Palm said. “Approximately 1500 to 2000 drivers will pass away out on the road.”

It’s been taken down now, but Raley had more than 200 thousand followers on his TikTok. He shared on the day he died that he was looking forward to coming home.

“They can be out on the road several weeks at a time,” Palm said. “Several months out a time. It is a lonely profession.”

Palm said his organization, Trucker’s Final Mile, helps drivers like Steven get back home to their families after an accident.

“He was involved in a crash in Kansas and we were able to do all the logistical work for the family,” Palm said. “There were two funeral homes involved, one at each end. We have paid out all the costs that are needed to bring him home to Birmingham. He’s home.”

Palm said getting a driver who lost their life out on the road back to their family can be expensive and difficult, but they were happy to help Steven’s family.

“They were most grateful for what we did to help them get Steven home,” Palm said.

Palm said Steven is set to be laid to rest later this week and to help other families and drivers who have lost their lives out on the road, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, 29 teachers have quit their jobs at Oliver...
29 teachers resign from Nashville middle school
African lioness Akili
The Birmingham Zoo’s African lioness, Akili, dies following introduction to new lion
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
Homeland Security operation nets dozens of human trafficking-related arrests during The World Games
Brian Enriquez said he was concerned after watching video of a delivery man collapsing at his...
UPS driver collapsed making delivery in scorching heat

Latest News

Districts like Birmingham City Schools have hired more than one hundred new educators for the...
Birmingham Schools working to hire more teachers before the start of new school year
Shelby County Schools moves to lift desegregation order
Shelby County Schools seeking to lift 1963 desegregation order
The Alabama Department of Public Health says the state now has four cases of monkeypox, but...
Cases of monkeypox have doubled in Alabama, but vaccine is on the way
An entrance way to the University of Montevallo. Source: WBRC video
Summer college program at Univ. of Montevallo helps prepare high school students