Newk’s Chicken Salad

Newk's Chicken Salad
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ingredients

2.5 lbs cooked chicken, pulled or shredded

½ tsp lemon juice

½ cup diced pecans

1/8 cup diced red onion

¼ cup diced celery

Wet Mix

2 cups mayo

1 pinch black pepper

1 small pinch salt

1 pinch sugar

1 pinch any preferred spice

1 cup sliced grapes (seedless)

Directions

First, we make our “dry mix,” to get all the ingredients thoroughly mixed.

  • cooked chicken, pulled or shredded
  • lemon juice
  • diced pecans
  • diced red onion
  • diced celery

In a separate bowl, combine the items for the wet mix. We mix in everything other than the grapes, because we don’t want to smash them.

  • mayo
  • spices

Mix all dry ingredients together in one bowl and mix the wet ingredients in a separate bowl. Once mixed, combine the two bowls of ingredients, except for the grapes. Mix thoroughly and then fold in the grapes. This will help maintain the integrity of the grapes in the chicken salad.

