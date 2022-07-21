LawCall
Jimbo Fisher calls Nick Saban his brother after off-season spat

By Lynden Blake
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jimbo Fisher said his off-season spat with Nick Saban over NIL and recruiting is over.

Saban said earlier in the week he took the conflict as a chance to self-reflect and become a better man and coach.

Fisher said he did the same.

“We get two competitive guys that have disagreement or opinions or whatever, and we both can grow from that and hopefully we will,” Fisher said. “I have great respect for Nick and his program and everything he’s ever done. Isn’t that who you fight with the most, your brothers, the people you’re closest too?”

Fisher said he and Saban go way back to year 2000 when they were at LSU.

Texas A&M and Alabama can settle things on the field in Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 8.

