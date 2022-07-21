LawCall
Fresh off national title, Smart signs contract extension through 2031 season

Smart to receive $10.25 million in 2022 season with annual increases
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship...
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(AP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - After leading the Georgia Bulldogs to the program’s first national title in 41 years in January, head coach Kirby Smart has signed a long-term contract extension.

Georgia announced the contract agreement Thursday morning through a press release.

The new contract will pay Smart a base salary and supplemental compensation of $10.25 million in the 2022 season, and include annual increases culminating at $12.25 million dollars for the 2031 season.

Smart led the Dawgs to their first national title since 1980 with a 33-18 win over Alabama in the national championship game in Indianapolis. During Smart’s six seasons in Athens, the Bulldogs have reached the College Football Playoff twice, made two national championship game appearances, won an SEC Title, and made four SEC Championship appearances.

Smart has also coached 11 NFL first round draft picks and 45 overall.

“Mary Beth, my family & I are excited and grateful for the extension of my agreement with The University of Georgia. This is home for us, our roots run deep here. My commitment to this University and our Football program is unwavering,” said head football coach Kirby Smart in a statement. “I’m thankful to President Jere Morehead and Josh Brooks for their continued support of Georgia Football.  It’s an honor being the head football coach at the University of Georgia, and while I’m certainly proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, I’m confident the best is yet to come!”

Georgia is set to kick off the seventh season under Smart on September 3 against Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

