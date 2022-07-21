First Alert Weather Day for excessive heat and the potential for severe storms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday. We have declared today (7/21/22) a First Alert Weather Day due to excessive heat and the potential for strong and severe storms. We could see multiple hazards today, so please stay weather aware and have ways to receive important weather information.

A rare Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for West Alabama today. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity values will make it feel like it is near 110°F. Heat levels could be very dangerous and heat exhaustion will be a major concern this afternoon. Please avoid strenuous outdoor activities between 10 AM - 7 PM. The last time an excessive heat warning was issued for parts of Central Alabama was back on August 12, 2019. The warning includes the following counties until 7 PM: Marion, Winston, Walker, Lamar, Fayette, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Sumter, Greene, and Hale.

A heat advisory continues for the remainder of Central Alabama today until 7 PM. It includes the following counties: Cullman, Blount, Etowah, Cherokee, Jefferson, St. Clair, Calhoun, Talladega, Shelby, Bibb, Chilton, and Coosa. The heat index will likely climb around 105°F-108°F this afternoon.

Temperatures are unusually warm this morning with most of us in the upper 70s. A few spots have only cooled into the lower 80s. When you factor in the muggy conditions, it feels like it is in the mid to upper 80s in a few spots. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry this morning with most of the active weather to our northeast in parts of Tennessee where they are dealing with severe storms and heavy rainfall. A cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama this afternoon and evening. We will likely see increasing clouds this morning as the cold front inches closer to the state. Some of the storms in Tennessee could push into north-central Alabama by the mid to late morning hours giving us a chance for rain. Best chance for a few storms before noon will likely occur along and north of I-20/59. If we don’t see any rain or storms this morning, the heat and the severe threat will easily verify. If storms develop this morning, it could reduce our heat levels and potentially lower the severe threat for areas north of I-20 later today. What develops this morning will be crucial in understanding what will occur later today, so please check with us for frequent weather updates as the forecast could change. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. We may end up mostly dry and hot this afternoon between 12 PM - 5 PM. Models hint that we could see another round of storms firing up late this evening and possibly continue into the midnight hour. Best chance for storms this evening will likely occur along and south of I-20. Time frame around 6 PM- Midnight. A few storms could become severe. Just make sure you have ways to receive important weather updates today and tonight.

Severe Threat Today: Any storm that develops this evening could become strong and severe. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a standard slight risk- threat level two out of five- for most of Central Alabama. The greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, quarter sized hail, frequent lightning, and very heavy rainfall. Any storm that forms will likely produce reduced visibility and a low-end threat for flash flooding. I think the greatest chance to see a few severe storms today will likely occur along and south of I-20. Storm chance could linger past midnight tonight.

Hot and Muggy Friday: The weak cold front will likely stall across the southern half of the state tomorrow. We should start tomorrow morning slightly cooler with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. A shower or two will be possible tomorrow morning, but most of our morning commute should remain dry. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out. Tomorrow will likely end up partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s. We will hold on to a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms tomorrow. The area most likely to see a passing shower or storm may occur south of Birmingham. Most of us will likely end up dry. The heat index will likely approach 100°F-105°F tomorrow afternoon. Hot and Mostly Dry Weekend: The weekend is shaping up to be mostly dry and very hot. Morning temperatures will likely start out in the mid 70s with highs in the mid 90s. Each day will introduce a 20% chance for isolated shower or storm. You will likely need to water the lawn over the weekend as rain chances look limited. The big story will be the heat. The heat index will likely climb near 105°F or higher in most spots. A heat advisory may be needed for both Saturday and Sunday. If you plan on being outdoors over the weekend, please stay hydrated. Make sure you apply sunscreen too as the UV index remains very high. Increasing Storm Chances Early Next Week: Another weak cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama by next Tuesday. The first half of the week will likely remain hot and muggy with highs in the low to mid 90s. Rain chances increase a little Monday afternoon at 30%. We’ll increase our storm chances for next Tuesday evening at 40-50% as the cold front approaches north Alabama. I really don’t see any big changes in the forecast for the next 7-10 days. It still looks hot and muggy with a chance for rain each day. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

