Fire Safety Summit held at Alabama Fire College

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Scores of firefighters from a number of fire departments gathered at the Alabama Fire College in Tuscaloosa.

The one-day seminar was a continuing education forum on how to handle fire prevention and public education programs in their communities. Various speakers throughout the day talked about new techniques and publications that can be used to educate the public on fire safety and other common causes of fire hazards.

“The purpose of this is to come together and network and gain new education and connect with community partners to gain valuable resources for them to educate their citizens or have people they can contact to their citizens they can meet on their calls need additional help,” said Alabama Fire College Marketing Specialist Diana Hewlett.

Summit leaders say 25 fire departments were represented from throughout the state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.