Downtown Opelika business fire under investigation

A business fire in downtown Opelika Thursday morning is under investigation.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A business fire in downtown Opelika Thursday morning is under investigation.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at a restaurant on South Railroad Avenue after 1 a.m., Opelika Fire Chief Shane Boyd said in a Facebook video on Opelika Police Department’s page

According to officials, the fire progressed and police established a perimeter around downtown.

Boyd said they were able to keep most of the fire damage to the building. There was some smoke and water damage to adjoining structures.

❗️Downtown Opelika Structure Fire❗️ Opelika Police and Opelika Fire Department are currently on scene of a large...

Posted by Opelika Police Department on Thursday, July 21, 2022

Boyd said no one was inside the business and no one was injured.

Police said in a Facebook post that South Railroad Avenue and Avenue C between South 8th Street and 9th Street, and South 8th Street and 9th Street between Avenue A and South Railroad are closed. South 7th Street at South Railroad Avenue is also closed.

Police say the streets will remain closed until further notice. Officials are working with downtown businesses that were not impacted by the fire to open to foot traffic only.

Crews are still on scene of the structure fire in Downtown Opelika. They are working on overhaul and trying to reach any...

Posted by Opelika Police Department on Thursday, July 21, 2022

