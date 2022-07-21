LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Cullman man charged with hit and run after hitting juvenile

Cullman man charged with hit and run after hitting juvenile
Cullman man charged with hit and run after hitting juvenile(MCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On July 19 around 10:00 p.m., deputies of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Powell Chappel Road where a female juvenile was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.

EMS responded to the scene along with the deputies and located the injured female who was treated and transported by air to Huntsville Hospital.

Falkville Police and deputies were able to locate the vehicle and the driver, Logan Isaac Puckett at Love’s Travel Center near I-65 in Falkville.

Puckett was charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injury, Class C Felony with a $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people hurt during turbulence, plane diverted to BHM Shuttlesworth Airport
Several passengers injured during turbulence; plane diverted to BHM/Shuttlesworth
2-vehicle accident in Calera
40-year-old man killed in 2-vehicle accident in Calera
Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Principal, 2 others arrested on fraud charges connected to educational consulting business, officials say
A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing...
4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say
Woman arrested after dog bites Hanceville Police Officer
Woman arrested after dog bites Hanceville Police Officer

Latest News

WBRC FOX6 News and ADOL to host job fair in Birmingham.
WBRC FOX6 News and ADOL to host job fair in Birmingham
2-vehicle accident in Calera
40-year-old man killed in 2-vehicle accident in Calera
The Werners reeled in a massive 48-inch tiger muskie!
Kid lands massive tiger muskie on his first cast of the day at a Colorado reservoir
A downtown Opelika business has been destroyed following an overnight fire.
Overnight fire leaves downtown Opelika businesses a ‘total loss’